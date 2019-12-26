COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Military Bowl North Carolina vs Temple, ESPN, 11 a.m.; The Pinstripe Bowl Michigan State vs Wake Forest, ESPN, 2:20 p.m.; The Texas Bowl Oklahoma State vs Texas A&M, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.; The Holiday Bowl Southern California vs Iowa, FS1, 7 p.m.; The Cheez-It Bowl Air Force vs Washington State, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
NBA: Philadelphia at Orlando, NBA, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at Atlanta, FSWI, 6:30 p.m.; Phoenix at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Minnesota at Colorado, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER: Manchester City at Wolves, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
ATP/WTA TENNIS: The Hawaii Open, TENNIS, 2 p.m.
