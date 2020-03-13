WSHS students host World Language Fair at Jefferson, Goodview

Students in the Spanish Honor Society and German classes at Winona Senior High School put on the first World Language Fair at Goodview Elementary and Jefferson Elementary schools in February.

Winona Senior High School Spanish teacher Susan Larsen said the students have been working diligently on their stations since mid-December, and they were excited to share them with students in the elementary schools.

Students played games such as Simon says — or "Simón dice" en español and "Simon sagt" auf Deutsch — made name tags in both languages and watched a bilingual puppet show.

Five levels of Spanish and five levels of German are offered at Winona Senior High School. Winona Area Public Schools also has a Spanish immersion program at the elementary and middle school levels.

To learn more, visit WinonaSchools.org.

