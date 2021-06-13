WSHS Class of 2021: Commencement speakers emphasize resilience, lessons learned

On Friday evening, Winona Senior High School graduating speaker Codee Hitz-Kelly gave voice to the sense of joy and accomplishment that filled Paul Giel Field: “The pandemic did not erase our achievements; it simply gave us more reason to celebrate them.”

Family and friends filled the stands to celebrate alongside the Class of 2021 — whose high school journey, all the commencement speakers were quick to point out, looked a little different than they had expected.

Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit expressed “so much pride for our seniors, our families and our community.”

She said, “This past year and a half has taught you that there are many things that you can miss, but you also gained more courage, more resilience, more appreciation for your family and friends, and so much more.”

The five senior class speakers acknowledged the many struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their grit and good cheer shone through.