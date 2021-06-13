WSHS Class of 2021: Commencement speakers emphasize resilience, lessons learned

On Friday evening, Winona Senior High School graduating speaker Codee Hitz-Kelly gave voice to the sense of joy and accomplishment that filled Paul Giel Field: “The pandemic did not erase our achievements; it simply gave us more reason to celebrate them.”
Family and friends filled the stands to celebrate alongside the Class of 2021 — whose high school journey, all the commencement speakers were quick to point out, looked a little different than they had expected.
Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit expressed “so much pride for our seniors, our families and our community.”
She said, “This past year and a half has taught you that there are many things that you can miss, but you also gained more courage, more resilience, more appreciation for your family and friends, and so much more.”
The five senior class speakers acknowledged the many struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their grit and good cheer shone through.
“It didn’t matter how old we were, or what resources we had, or whatever, because for once, we were all truly in the same boat,” said speaker Alex Charles. “We all had to learn to handle our own schedules, to adapt to meet the needs of ourselves, friends and family — and we all had to remember to press that little red button that means ‘microphone off’ whenever our moms were yelling at us to do our chores from the other room.”
In many cases, their senior year fell short of students’ expectations, Colleen Halleck said. “We looked forward to the crowded dances, lights up on big game nights, our last first day, and setting examples — both good and bad — for the underclassmen.”
But for every experience lost to the pandemic, the Class of 2021 created new bonds and memories. “We all expected to be so lonely,” Halleck said, but, “as cliche as it sounds, we always had each other there — to talk to, laugh with and, when necessary, cry with.”
Speakers Issara Schmidt and Jack Liedel emphasized the lessons learned: “We have embraced the patient and at times excruciating journey of hard work and perseverance,” Schmidt said.
“Failure is inevitable,” Liedel said.
“But it is the way you pick yourself up again that really matters,” Schmidt finished.