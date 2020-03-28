Worlds apart from loved ones, Minnesota United players bunker down and hope

Boxall and his wife, Libby, have tried to entertain and occupy their 3-year-old daughter Maxwell — “She’s cute most of the time,” he said — with arts and crafts, walks to a nearby park and weekly FaceTime conversations with a cousin back home, while trying to limit her time watching Disney Plus.

“She gets sick of us and wants to go back to her school, but she seems to be coping,” said Boxall, who tries to stay fit by running around Minneapolis’ lakes. “This is obviously unprecedented. You’ve got to be very creative. It has only been a week and everyone might have to bunker down for, what, eight weeks? Nothing we’ve gone through would prepare us for this, but here we are.”

And there was Gregus at the supermarket one day around 4 p.m., a time he said when most people still are at work.

“But the car park was full and people were almost fighting to get their things,” he said. “It was like from a movie.”

Home in America

But Gregus calls it “much better” than how his father described the reaction back home in Slovakia. Central Europe has had far fewer COVID-19 cases — and less testing — than western Europe. Shops and restaurants have closed, and the government has said it will double daily testing.