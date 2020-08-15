Working outside the bubble

There are two players remaining from when Saunders took over in January 2019: Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie. The truly massive overhaul took place when basketball President Gersson Rosas unloaded nine veterans between Jan.?16 and Feb. 6 this year.

There’s no coaching staff in the world of pro sports that could have used a normal offseason to become familiar with players more than Saunders and his raft of assistants.

“With all the NBA’s safety protocols in effect, we are working out players every day,” Saunders said. “You can have one player on the court with two coaches. It’s all voluntarily, but we’ve had good attendance, including KAT and D’Angelo at times.

“We had such a short period to play together, after we flipped the roster at the trading deadline. We had KAT and D’Angelo on the floor together for, what, two games, which didn’t give our new guys any real experience in playing off those two.”

Actual learning how to play together will take full practices and those remain in the offing. Having this collection of strangers get to know each other is being worked on currently.