Wolves' Towns reveals multiple family members have died from COVID-19

“I never been mentally in a good place since that woman went in the hospital,” Towns said. “It’s just getting harder and harder every day as I keep losing people.”

Now, he has to contemplate playing basketball again as the NBA season tips off for the Wolves on Dec. 23 at home against Detroit. Last season, when Towns returned from a knee injury and illness that kept him sidelined for 15 games, he spoke in January of basketball being good “therapy” for him in his first game back. Towns said playing again wouldn’t act as therapy for him this time around, and that playing again was going to be difficult without his mom watching him.

“It always brought a smile to my mom and it always brought a smile for me when I saw my mom at the baseline and in the stands watching me play,” Towns said. “It’s going to be hard to play. It’s going to be difficult to say that this is therapy. I don’t think this will ever be therapy again for me.”

Throughout this process, Towns hasn’t completely closed himself off.

He participated in a rally in downtown Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd and wanted to lend his voice to those who are fighting to combat police brutality and systemic racism.