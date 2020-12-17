Wolves' top pick Anthony Edwards working to shake off rust

MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards was in a jovial and candid mood before practice on Wednesday.

Edwards has played in two preseason games in his nascent career, and that’s two games for Edwards to process what it will take to compete daily at an NBA level. He has learned a few things in that time, and he didn’t hold back when discussing those points.

For instance, Edwards didn’t shy away from how difficult it has been to play defense while facing picks in the NBA.

“Man, it’s hard to guard screens in the NBA,” Edwards said. “Them dudes big.”

But lest you think he’s lacking confidence, Edwards continued: “Once I watch enough film on that, it’ll become easy for me because I’m pretty big also.”

The Wolves have been letting Edwards learn on the job in his two preseason games. His average of 26.1 minutes is the most playing time of anyone on the roster and Edwards has put in 8.5 points per game on 26% shooting, a number he is confident will rise quickly.

Most rookies will comment that they need time getting used to the speed and size of the NBA game, and Edwards indicated that on the defensive end. But mostly, he said his biggest adjustment is simply playing competitive basketball again.