Wolves set to open up facilities starting Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves are joining other NBA teams in opening their practice facility to players for individual workouts starting Thursday, the team announced.

When the league the postponed its season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, it also ordered teams to keep their facilities closed until May 8 — a point at which it said teams in cities or states with relaxed stay at home orders could open doors to player for individual workouts.

The Wolves didn’t open their facility then since Minnesota was still under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz. But with Walz allowing that order to expire Monday, the Wolves, after working with local health officials, are allowing their players to come back to work out.

There are strict guidelines the team has in place in doing so. Players will have their temperature checked before entering the building and the team will trace the players’ contacts over the last 24 hours upon entry to the building to determine if cases were found from their locations. Other safety measures include: