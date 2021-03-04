Wolves rookie Jaden McDaniels relishes chance to share NBA court with brother

Since coming back from the G-League, Jalen McDaniels has played in seven games for Charlotte, averaging 17.6 minutes per game.

“(We were) kind of clowning each other like who’s going to do better, who’s going to go against each other, who’s going to guard each other,” Jaden McDaniels said. “I think what we’re most excited for is at the end, just seeing each other, talking, because we don’t really see each other as much now. Just seeing each other is the best part.”

Jaden McDaniels has seen his minutes tick down in the past few games under coach Chris Finch — he played just 8:45 against Phoenix on Sunday — but McDaniels said he doesn’t mind dealing with the fluctuations in playing time.

“It doesn’t really get to me because I know at times, there’s different situations and different matchups and stuff like that that coach is looking for,” McDaniels said. “So I just really stay to myself, just cheer my teammates on during the game. That’s really all I can do when I’m not in. Just watching them play is exciting for me, as well.”

Edwards a ‘rising star’