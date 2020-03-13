Wolves return home, pondering next steps in disrupted NBA season

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The league has mandated that teams refrain from holding group workouts and meeting through at least Monday. Casson said the Wolves have told all players and coaches to remain at home.

“We feel really good about how transparent [we] have been with our players and our traveling party,” Casson said. “Current state of players and coaches — they’re remaining at home. We want them to be at home as much as possible and at the same time our medical staff are checking in with them daily.”

Casson mentioned the Wolves and other teams in Minnesota have been in frequent contact with the governor’s office and the Minnesota Department of Health over the last few weeks.

“This has been elevated to something much more important,” Casson said. “I think that’s when our country, communities like ours that are strongly represented with sports teams led by great leaders really come together and lean on one another. And this too shall pass, but we’ve got to be diligent, disciplined and maintain a level of calmness and we’ve got to work our way through this one day at a time.”