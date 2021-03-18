Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns trying to regain his three-point touch

PHOENIX – For the past two seasons, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a 40% 3-point shooter or better. Not only was Towns one of the best-shooting big men from deep in the NBA last season, he was one of the most efficient shooters regardless of position in shooting 41% on 7.9 attempts per game.

But Towns is trying to regain a touch that has eluded him of late.

He finished with 29 points Tuesday in a 137-121 Timberwolves loss at the Los Angeles Lakers, but he shot just 2-for-8 from beyond the arc. An off night, but more frustrating for Towns when you consider he is shooting 10-for-38, only 26%, over his past six games. For the season, Towns is 36%.

When asked if he had any explanation for it Towns said. “Actually, I don’t.”

“I’m going to have to go back. Last six, seven, I don’t know, but it ain’t been good,” Towns said. “It’s not like I haven’t been shooting them. But shooters shoot. Got to keep shooting them and keep putting pressure on the defense even with me not making them. It just puts pressure on the defense and gives everyone else a chance to have open lanes.”

Towns said he recalled a time two seasons ago when he was also in a slump and former coach Ryan Saunders passed along advice that Towns recited Tuesday.