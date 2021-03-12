Wolves’ Edwards says Rubio is the ‘best leader’ he’s ever been around

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Timberwolves brought Ricky Rubio back in a trade with Oklahoma City, they did so in part because they wanted Rubio to help mentor Anthony Edwards the way Rubio helped in the development of Donovan Mitchell in Utah and Devin Booker in Phoenix.

Even if Rubio has struggled on the court, it seems the part about him becoming close with Edwards has taken shape.

After the Wolves beat New Orleans 135-105 on Thursday, Edwards spoke about his growing voice in the locker room.

First it came up in a discussion about the Wolves playing better defense after coach Chris Finch installed some new concepts.

“I feel like if my teammates don’t buy into this new principle every game then I gotta go into the locker room and cuss a couple people out because if it got us a W, we gotta keep doing it,” Edwards said.

Edwards, who had 27 points on 10 of 22 shooting, was then asked if he felt he had a leadership role in the locker room, and that’s when he referenced his relationship with Rubio.