Wolves' Culver shutting down season, will undergo ankle surgery

Edwards and McDaniels are mainstays for the future on top of Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley. If Beasley ends up getting traded down the road, it will be for someone who won’t be coming to Minnesota to ride the bench. Josh Okogie is more effective and more experienced defensively than Culver and while he struggles on offense, his numbers are still better than Culver’s and he’s having a much better second half to the season than his first half. Culver would likely be fighting for bench minutes, if anything.

Before suffering his injury on Jan. 25, Culver was still shooting just 26% from three-point range and only 60% from the free-throw line. It’s not as if there was a night and day difference in his play before and after.

Coach Chris Finch only got to evaluate Culver up close as he was trying to play through the injury. He struck a hopeful tone regarding Culver’s future Thursday.

“He’s still a big part of our future as we see it,” Finch said. “So we want to be sure that we give him the best chance to have the proper preparation going into next year, and it’s important.”