Wolves and Wild altered by Covid

The Timberwolves became the latest NBA team hit by COVID-related absences as two players joined the list before Friday’s game against the Lakers: Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince.

Friday will be the first game players on the Wolves have missed because of COVID protocols this season.

The roster was fully vaccinated before the season with coach Chris Finch saying “the bulk” of the team has also received its booster shots. It’s unclear if that applied to Prince and Edwards.

Edwards scored 38 points on 10 three-pointers in Wednesday’s win over Denver and is averaging 22.1 points per game. Prince has been in and out of the rotation this season and is averaging 4.6 points. He had not played in the last two games but was available to play.

Several teams around the league and across sports have dealt with outbreaks on their rosters, including the Wolves’ opponent Friday, the Lakers, who are without Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard. The NBA and players association have agreed to increased testing and re-emphasizing mask policies through the end of the holiday season.

The league and players’ association will increase testing beginning Dec. 26 for two weeks. Players and staff will be tested on gamedays except for those who have received boosters or recently recovered from the virus, according to an ESPN report.

Finch said at Wednesday’s practice that the Wolves had been cutting back on meetings and making sure they are following masking protocols.

“Reduce our time together less and less,” Finch said. “Keep preaching to the guys that we’re all getting our booster shots and staying as isolated as we possibly can. We’re just trying to double down on all the things that everybody’s been asked to do.”

The Wolves also had a flu-like illness that spread through the team in recent weeks that hit Edwards. Edwards didn’t miss any games because of it but Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt each missed time.

Friday will be the first game Edwards has missed in his career.

Wild

The Florida Panthers were set to fly to Minnesota on Friday to start a road trip with Saturday’s game against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

But that game has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Panthers. Florida is without at least five players who have tested positive this week, and on Friday the NHL shut it down until Dec. 27.

Calgary and Colorado were also shut down until after Christmas.

The Wild had its Tuesday game against Carolina scrapped because of an outbreak on the Hurricanes team.

Panthers players Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, Ryan Lomberg, Brandon Montour and Carter Verhaeghe are in COVID-19 protocols, as is an unnamed member of the team’s traveling party.

The Panthers called up four players from Charlotte, but because of salary cap issues, they were unable to field a full roster for Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

No makeup dates for the Wild postponed games have been set.

