WNBA: Storm get defensive, move back atop the AP power poll

NEW YORK — There were questions about the defending champion Seattle Storm’s defense coming into the season with stalwarts Alysha Clark and Natasha Howard no longer on the roster.

After a sluggish start the Storm have found some answers and are becoming more cohesive on defense this season.

“We understand that this team isn’t going to look like the teams of the past as far as defensively,” first-year Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “So, we’re trying to figure out the strength of our players in those defensive schemes. I continue to say this, that with the limited training camp you can’t gain that defensive chemistry, and what we’re seeing is a development of that.”

The Storm were giving up 88 points in their first five games but are allowing just 75 per contest since. The only time they gave up more than 75 points in that stretch was the 105-102 overtime win over Dallas.