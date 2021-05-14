WNBA returns, celebrating 25th anniversary season

Here are a few other things to watch for this season:

WELCOME BACKNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu returns after playing only 2 1/2 games last season before spraining her ankle and missing the remainder of the season. The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft will try to help the Liberty improve on the league’s worst record last season.

Nearly a dozen other players who missed last season because of injury or opting out because of the coronavirus are set to return.

WELCOME HOMEThe WNBA will be playing in home cities this season after the entire 2020 campaign was held at IMG Academy in Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic. While attendance will be limited to start the year, the league hopes to be able to have more fans in the arenas as the season progresses.

MOVING TO A NEW POSITIONSeimone Augustus retired Thursday after an illustrious career. She won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx and three Olympic gold medals. After 14 years with the Lynx, she played her final season with the Los Angeles Sparks last year. She will become an assistant coach for Los Angeles this season.