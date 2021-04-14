WNBA: League begins its 25th season with a second virtual draft

LOS ANGELES — Cathy Engelbert hosted the most-watched WNBA draft in 16 years from her home in New Jersey last year. Now the WNBA commissioner will see what she can do with a whole ESPN studio at her disposal.

The WNBA will host a virtual draft for the second consecutive year on Thursday at 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN, hoping to build on the league’s momentum as teams return to home markets for the league’s 25th season.

The league’s motto for its milestone year is “count it.” It celebrates not only achievements on the court over 25 years but how the WNBA has grown culturally. Though most sports leagues suffered from diminished viewership during last year’s pandemic, the WNBA celebrated a 68% increase. Viewership for the ESPN-televised WNBA Finals increased 15% from the previous year.

When it started, the WNBA was just hoping to survive in a crowded market. A quarter-century later, the league is taking its next steps.

“We’re in a thrive mode now,” Engelbert said.

Here’s what to expect Thursday as the league welcomes its newest members:

Who will be the No. 1 pick?