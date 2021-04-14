WNBA: League begins its 25th season with a second virtual draft

LOS ANGELES — Cathy Engelbert hosted the most-watched WNBA draft in 16 years from her home in New Jersey last year. Now the WNBA commissioner will see what she can do with a whole ESPN studio at her disposal.
The WNBA will host a virtual draft for the second consecutive year on Thursday at 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN, hoping to build on the league’s momentum as teams return to home markets for the league’s 25th season.
The league’s motto for its milestone year is “count it.” It celebrates not only achievements on the court over 25 years but how the WNBA has grown culturally. Though most sports leagues suffered from diminished viewership during last year’s pandemic, the WNBA celebrated a 68% increase. Viewership for the ESPN-televised WNBA Finals increased 15% from the previous year.
When it started, the WNBA was just hoping to survive in a crowded market. A quarter-century later, the league is taking its next steps.
“We’re in a thrive mode now,” Engelbert said.
Here’s what to expect Thursday as the league welcomes its newest members:
Who will be the No. 1 pick?
With few opportunities to make a roster and modest earning potential for WNBA rookies, it’s rare to see players leave college early to enter the WNBA draft, even if they meet the league’s age requirement of turning 22 in the year of the draft.
Texas’ Charli Collier is an exception.
“When you look at Charli, she looks like a WNBA player,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said during a conference call.
The 6-foot-5 center averaged 19 points and 11.3 rebounds as a junior last year and declared for the WNBA draft early in March, taking advantage of a weaker draft class. The highly touted prospect is likely the top pick going to the Dallas Wings, who own four of 12 first-round selections.
What about other prospects?
The Wings, who will pick first, second, fifth and seventh on Thursday, could follow the Collier selection with another versatile big. Finland national team member Awak Kuier is just 19 years old, but her potential is “off the charts,” Wings president Greg Bibb said.