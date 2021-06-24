Without draft pick, Wolves must forge different path to upgrade roster

Now that Tuesday’s lottery settled the fact that the Timberwolves won’t have a pick in this year’s draft, the next month will be the polar opposite of how last fall went, when the Wolves had the No. 1 pick and then waited three months before drafting Anthony Edwards.

Barring a trade back into the draft, there won’t be rampant speculation over who the Wolves will pick after they ceded the seventh pick to Golden State to complete the D’Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade, and any Wolves fan clicking on the ever-popular mock drafts will do so with a tinge of emptiness. The next important date for the Wolves on the NBA calendar is Aug. 1, the start of free agency.

President Gersson Rosas has said his biggest priority for this offseason is addressing the power forward position.

“The four spot needs help,” Rosas said in May. “Our rebounding needs help.”

The Wolves do not have a lot of room under the luxury tax with around $131 million committed in salary to 12 players, assuming the Wolves pick up cheap team options on Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid. For reference, the luxury tax this season was $132.6 million. That means any significant move the Wolves make to address the four spot in their lineup will likely involve a trade or a sign-and-trade with salary going out.