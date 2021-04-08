With Twins game, downtown businesses are ready for the most action in a year

Shane Higgins, general manager of Brit’s Pub, isn’t sure how much of a bump in traffic he’ll see for the game. But he’s opening the bar earlier than usual for it.

“We’re hoping we may get something,” he said. “You’ve got to give it a try. We haven’t had conventions” or other events that bring people to downtown hotels.

Brit’s Pub reopened a few weeks ago at limited hours and days after being closed for seven months following a fire during a night of civil unrest in August. Business so far has been “OK,” he said.

In addition to the return of fans at Twin games, he sees other promising signs ahead. The big screen where it broadcasts soccer and baseball games on the rooftop deck will be installed by next week. Its lawn bowling leagues, which were canceled last year, will be back this summer. And scheduling of private events have begun to pick up again, too.

“That’s another sign of confidence,” he said.

Cowley, of O’Donovan’s, had debated whether to open three weeks ago for St. Patrick’s Day, which is typically its busiest day of the year. But he worried there would be too big of a lull between then and the Twins home opener, so he decided to wait to reopen until this week.