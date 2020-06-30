With restrictions, fans set to return to SKorean baseball

If a fan is confirmed as a COVID-19 patient during a game, the KBO will immediately suspend play and shut down the stadium for sanitation as health authorities trace the person’s contacts. Players or team staff will be tested if needed.

If players or other team members get infected, the league will close the facilities they visited for a minimum two days but continue with the games if possible. However, if the virus carriers had contacted more than six people, or there are other risks of further transmissions, the KBO could hold an emergency board meeting to determine whether to shut down the league for a minimum 21 days.

The KBO became one of the world’s first major sports competitions to return to action in May, but without fans in the stands. Seats have been covered with cheering banners, dolls or pictures of fans as teams tried to mimic a festive atmosphere.

Health authorities and sports ministry officials have been discussing preventative measures as they try to schedule a return of fans in baseball, soccer, golf and other sports. The plans could be announced as early as this week.