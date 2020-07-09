With newborn at home, Byron Buxton returns to Twins fully healthy

Buxton hit .262 with a .314 on-base percentage and a .513 slugging percentage with 10 homers and a career-high 30 doubles last season in 87 games and flashed the tools that made him such a dynamic player when he was healthy.

“He impacts the game on every aspect, I think, hitting wise, baserunning, mentally too, just to have him next to you on the bench is awesome. But his defense is like no other,” right fielder Max Kepler said. “I think the best I’ve ever seen. I’m definitely super-excited to have him back on the field.”

But Buxton also landed on the injured list three separate times: Once after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch, once after coming down hard while making a diving catch and the third and final time when he injured his shoulder running into a wall in Miami.

The outfielder said he had a bit more time to figure out when to be aggressive and when to be a little more conservative in hopes of avoiding another injury.

“I worked a little bit more on jumping off two feet,” he said. “That kind of keeps me a little bit more in control, especially toward the wall, so that’s probably the biggest thing I’ve worked on this offseason and over this break. Just little things to try to get that edge.”