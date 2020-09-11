With new contract, Kirk Cousins still has more to prove

When the Vikings threw on second or third down last season, they needed an average of 7.9 yards for a first down — the third-shortest distance in the league, according to Pro Football Reference. They converted 42.1% of those second- and third-down attempts into first downs; only Baltimore (at 42.3%) did it more frequently.

“What was interesting about last season, as I took stock of it, was I found I was a very similar player myself to prior seasons,” Cousins said. “A big difference was, we ran the ball so well that I actually did less, and to the observer, it was as if I did more.”

Cousins will have a different play-caller for the fifth time in as many years, but the voice in his helmet will be that of Kubiak, who oversaw the scheme that helped the quarterback feel comfortable in 2019 and thrive particularly on bootlegs off play action.

In 2020, Cousins has talked about wanting to extend plays and improvise more often; he said it’s actually the Vikings coaches who are nudging him to do more of it, especially when the offense might need a spark.