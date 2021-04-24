With needs on both lines, Vikes have draft-pick limitations

Last year’s drafting of cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler and defensive end D.J. Wonnum might have to cover for 2021, too, because Spielman only has so many assets available to maneuver his way through the three-day event.

The Vikings made 15 picks in 2020, the most by any team since the seven-round format was initiated in 1994.

Spielman has often made the quest for quantity into sort of a side project for the draft, the undercard to the annual hunt for high-impact quality. This time, the Vikings might need to be more willing to part with lower picks to maximize their return on play-right-away rookies.

Regardless of how their draft plays out, there’s no doubt the defense will be better off this season.

“Last year was an outlier for this team. I saw them in 2017 when they were No. 1 in the league,” said Pierce, who signed in 2020 as a free agent but opted out because of COVID-19 concerns. He added: “The additions and the health that we’re going to bring to the field this season, I think it’s going to be a lot more reminiscent of what you guys are used to.”

Finding an edge