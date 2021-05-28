With NCAA recruiting restrictions lifting, Minnesota's summer basketball scene about to bloom

During an age when the transfer market is growing astronomically each year, this summer will give players and coaches a better chance to find the right fit the first time around.

“I can’t wait,” new Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson said. “It’s going to be great to get out and see kids. You can watch all the tape you want, but I won’t have a true feel until I see players live.”

Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen echoes that sentiment, calling in-person recruiting “much needed” now to figure out what types of players will be joining your program.

“It’s better to do in-person for sure,” Whalen said. “You can see body language. How they really move and react to things. I hope it will be a fun summer for sure with that back.”

Campus visits critical

Since Johnson was hired to replace Richard Pitino as Minnesota’s head coach in late March, prospects have only gotten to know him and his staff through text messages, phone, and video calls.

He worked to build new relationships this spring but could only do so much.