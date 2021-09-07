With last-chance vibe, Vikes aim to overcome early setbacks

Several other vital players also remained against getting the vaccine, putting them under a stricter set of protocols that make them more at risk to miss a game. Their stance also subjected them to the bewilderment and irritation of Zimmer, who lamented his team’s low vaccination rate compared to the rest of the league.

First-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw, the left tackle the Vikings targeted to replace their steadiest blocker, salary cap casualty Riley Reiff, needed a second surgery on his midsection after struggling to fully heal from a groin injury he had in college at Virginia Tech.

The offense managed only four field goals in the first 10 quarters of exhibition games. Then up-and-coming tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured his knee, needing meniscus repair surgery that will likely sideline him for 2021.

“There will always be curveballs thrown at us, and you still have to find a way to deliver and produce, so you’re always looking to find that way,” Cousins said. “If anything, you kind of expect change to happen so you’re not caught off guard when it does, but a big part of lasting in this league and having success consistently is finding a way to be resilient and still produce no matter what may change in your environment.”