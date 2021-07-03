With Jalen Suggs and Co., NBA prospects from Minnesota 'starting to rain down now'

“Wow, if that kid doesn’t move up the draft board,” ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis said, “I guess I just don’t know basketball.”

Five years ago, Sims, Wright and Hurt were leading D1 Minnesota’s AAU program to the top of the Adidas summer circuit. At the NBA combine, they teamed up again.

“It’s cool seeing some familiar faces,” Sims said. “It just shows that we had a really good class coming out of there, and Minnesota is continuing to produce a lot of talent.”

Sims was a force at the rim and on the boards with 18 points and six rebounds in his last scrimmage.

Wright was tenacious defensively and displayed his floor leadership and all-around game with eight points, seven assists and five rebounds. At 6-9 and bulked up to 230 pounds, Hurt was tougher inside but showed off his ability to stretch the floor from three-point range with 14 points and four rebounds.

“My first year of AAU, I was fortunate enough to play with those guys,” Hurt, a Duke forward, said. “Just to see how much better they’ve gotten since then … just being able to play with them was probably the best thing at this camp.”