With Griffen gone, who brings the noise for the Vikings?

“But in terms of a particular person, I’m not sure anybody jumps into those shoes and replicates what he brought to us.”

Adam Zimmer, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, said he thinks Kendricks is more vocal than some might realize. Or maybe few noticed amid Griffen’s nonstop motor.

“Eric Kendricks provides that a lot; he’s quite vocal with the way he attacks the game because he loves to play,” Zimmer said. “I love watching him come out of the tunnel every Sunday because he runs out like he’s running out to recess as a kid.

“Obviously, Harry [Smith] is a little quiet, but he can get intense and fiery, too. I think that’s just a collective thing as a unit [we’ll have to provide].”

Obviously, Griffen’s production is the most important void that needs filled as the Vikings move on after failing to coax their star right end into returning for an 11th season.

As for the intangibles, Barr isn’t overly concerned.

“I think the energy is going to be there,” he said. “Your adrenaline is going through you. However you express that is different for each person.