Wisconsin men's basketball team will get some well-deserved rest after pulling out 3rd win in 7 days

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is taking an off day on Monday after finishing a three-game slate in seven days with three wins. Tyler Wahl said he’ll be spending his day with his feet up and watching movies.

The Badgers won at No. 3 Purdue on Monday, came home to beat Iowa on Thursday and finished the week on the road with a 70-69 win over Maryland Sunday night at the Xfinity Center. Good teams have to win in different ways and this past week showed UW is capable of doing that, especially with two of the wins coming on the road.

“It’s the competitiveness and grit of this team,” Wahl said. “We don’t like losing and we’re going to try to win every game and never really give up.”

The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) led by as many as 21 points in the first half Sunday night only to see the Terrapins (8-7, 0-4) cut the deficit to 33-26 at the break. Maryland then took the lead with 15:25 left in the game after UW opened the second half 1-for-8 from the field.

Johnny Davis, who has led the Badgers in scoring in all but two of the games he’s played this season, was held to eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in the first half. Maryland’s defensive focus on Davis forced Wahl to step up in the second half and he provided a scoring boost, finishing with 11 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

“It just shows we have a fighting will to win,” Davis said. “They were beating us in the second half. We just told ourselves, ‘We got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. We got to get rebounds, play defense and take good shots on offense.’ It’s times like that when you really come together as a team to fight through adversity.”

The Badgers’ lead started slipping away in the first half as Maryland went on a 18-4 run over the final seven minutes of the half. UW spent a significant portion of the second half trailing Maryland, but the Badgers never fell behind by more than three points.

The Badgers connected on 50% of their shots in the first half, but only 40% in the second. Steven Crowl was the only UW player to connect on a 3-pointer after halftime.

“In those timeouts when we were down, we knew we were right there,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “‘Let’s win the next four minutes’. They stayed positive in it. We said, ‘Hey you’ll get good looks they’ll go down. Let’s tighten things on the other end on the defensive end.’ Obviously we’re able to do that just enough.”

UW started the week with a matchup against Purdue in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers were on a 13- game home winning streak that the Badgers ended in spectacular fashion. Davis scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help UW win 74-69.

The largest lead of that game was only seven points and both teams were in it until the end. The Badgers had three players foul out, but UW’s guards held onto the lead at the end. The Badgers didn’t let themselves get too excited about upsetting No. 3 Purdue.

“Right after the game, it’s over,” Davis said. “We won. Just move on to the next opponent. You can’t linger on about us beating a very good team at Mackey Arena.”

UW welcomed Iowa to the Kohl Center on Thursday. Eyes were on Keegan Murray and Davis, who were first and third in the nation in points per game entering the game. Murray, the nation’s leading scorer, won the individual battle with 27 points, but Davis’ 26 points helped UW to a 87-78 win.

It was a very different game than the matchups with Purdue or Maryland. The closest the Hawkeyes got to the Badgers in the second half was nine points, but it was after Wisconsin had already put their walk-ons in the game. UW won handedly, with the only real competition coming from Murray.

“That’s a sign of a really good team,” Brad Davison said. “The ability to win ugly. The ability to win and it looks good and the ability just to beat different teams. When you look at the different teams we’ve beat, they all play differently, they all have different challenges.”

The Badgers were picked in the preseason poll to finish 10th in the Big Ten, but after starting their 2022 off strong, Davis said people need to keep their eyes on UW.

“Going 3-0, we really made a statement that shows, you know, we’re one of the better teams in the Big Ten,” Davis said. “It showed teams what we’re capable of doing.”

