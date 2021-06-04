4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $194,750

AMAZING 4 SQUARE CLASSIC HOME WITH LOADS OF CHARACTER! The moment you enter the front door you'll fall in love with the tall beamed ceilings, solid wood floors, updated kitchen, new 3/4 bath, and much more. On the 2nd floor you will find 4 good sized bedrooms, and a spacious full bath. Let your imagination run wild with the potential of the 3rd floor blank space just waiting to be finished. Last, but not least, you'll be able to enjoy all the comforts of your very hard to find ATTACHED 2 car garage from the Minnesota weather can throw at you. Close to downtown, restaurants and parks. House is rental certified. View More