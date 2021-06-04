4 Bedroom Home in Stockton - $179,900

Looking for a great value in this crazy market? Look no further! This 4-bedroom, 2 bath one-story, 2001 modular home in Stockton sits on a ¼ acre flat lot with a 3-car attached garage. That’s right…..room for all your tools and toys!! The main level offers 2 bedrooms and a full bath, an open living concept, laundry, a large kitchen with breakfast bar and tons of counter space, it also has tons of storage throughout the home. Downstairs contains 2 more large bedrooms, a ¾ bath and a large, open family room. City sewer with private well. The well was new in 2001 along with house and basement. This home does need cosmetic updates and is in the flood plain but offers so much value you will not want to miss the chance to make this home your own! Did I mention the 3-car attached garage?? Selling “as-is”! View More