4 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $239,900

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a low traffic cul-de-sac and backs up to a city park. You will enjoy the large open concept on the main floor, the abundance of counter space and vaulted ceilings. This side split offers a foyer area for coats/shoes and just adjacent is a spacious laundry room. The lower level is home to 2 bedrooms, utility/storage room and family room with gas fireplace which walks out to the backyard. Recent improvements include engineered hardwood flooring through the kitchen and living room, tile in the foyer, marble & granite in the bathrooms, and a number of new windows. Call for your private showing today! View More