3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $475,000

Winona living at its best! This picturesque home sits on just over four acres with a serene country setting. The three-season porch with cathedral ceiling, two-level deck, and gazebo create the ultimate outdoor entertainment space. With maple hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, and an additional guest shop adjacent to the home, this property is one of a kind. The master has a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and bath with large shower. The main living has a gas fireplace with crown molding and first-level laundry. The roof is 4-6 years old. Roughly 2 miles from the bottom of Garvin Heights Rd., you'll be able to get in and out of town easily while still feeling like you're living in the country. Main home: 3+ bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, finished basement, 3,500+ sq. ft. Adjacent shop/office: handicap accessible office, 2-story garage (upper garage heated) including an additional walk-out basement garage, 1,000+ sq. ft. (upper level), 500+ sq. ft. (lower garage) View More