3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $345,000

Welcome Home! Gorgeous! Spectacular! Extraordinary! Welcome to 24425 County Road 17! Nestled on 5 wooded acres, this truly is one of Winona's most special and unique properties...and not to be missed! Offering the ultimate in home design, you will fall in love with this architecturally-striking 3 bedroom custom home with its exceptional setting, the privacy, the views and all of the wonderful indoor/outdoor living spaces. The expansive walls of windows, take full advantage of the breath taking panoramic views of bluffs, trees and rolling hills. It is a slice of heaven. Other property features include a large heated workshop which could have multiple purposes, a car port, a detached garage and an older 2 stall barn (that has lots of potential). This special home will leave a lasting impression! View More