3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $159,800

Charm and character throughout this adorable stucco home that features two four season rooms on the front and back of the home and open concept living and dining rooms in between with solar tubes on the dining room, making the room bright all day long! Recently updated bathroom with jetted tub and solar tube for lots of natural lighting! All of the major items have been completed recently with newer roof, new vinyl insulated windows, newer furnace, new hot water heater, and updated 200 amp electrical panel. If that's not enough, there are 9 solar panels on the roof for energy efficiency, a beautifully designed backyard and even solar tubes in the garage to save on lighting and electricity usage. Located only two blocks from the east Lake of Winona in a delightful neighborhood within close proximity to all of Winona's amenities. View More