3 Bedroom Home in Minnesota City - $155,000

ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS FINEST! Lovely twin home in beautiful Sunny Acres subdivision with amazing bluff views. You will feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door with its open and inviting floorplan, relaxing paint scheme, newer lighting, newer engineered wood floors and an updated kitchen that flows outside to the spacious, sun-filled deck capturing those gorgeous bluff views. This twin home is truly a MUST SEE! It is move-in ready with no steps and all amenities are on one level. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath & an attached garage. No association dues. Call to make this your new home today! View More