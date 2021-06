2 Full lots equal almost half an acre in city limits! This great solid structured 2 bed, 1 bath with an additional room for den or play space home, can be a rental or single family home. Needs some cosmetic work, but has updated electrical, aluminum siding, asphalt shingles and main floor bath, laundry and bedroom. The old barn there has some great wood and steel that could be repurposed into many other beautiful things or keep it for storage! View More