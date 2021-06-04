2 Bedroom Home in Dakota - $112,000

GREAT FIXER UPPER POTENTIAL W/RIVER VIEWS! This property includes 2 parcels of land for future expansion, build a new house/garage, or sell for revenue. House consists of 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Property being sold as-is. CALL TODAY! View More
GREAT FIXER UPPER POTENTIAL W/RIVER VIEWS! This property includes 2 parcels of land for future expansion, build a new house/garage, or sell for revenue. House consists of 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Property being sold as-is. CALL TODAY! View More
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.