Wins leader respects Minnesota

Vegas tied Colorado for the most points in the league in this abbreviated season, losing the Presidents’ Trophy to the Avalanche on the regulation wins tiebreaker, but the second-best record in the league didn’t exactly buy the Golden Knights a break. The Wild went 5-1-2 against them this season, though the Golden Knights had a 28-24 edge in scoring.

Six of the eight games were decided by one goal, and the most recent of these mostly thrilling matchups on May 5 also included the rough stuff on top of the scoring action with 30 penalty minutes doled out in the first period.

“It’s always been back and forth and physical and heavy. So it suits us well,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. “They’re a great team. We’re a great team. So it’s going to be a fun series.”

Here are some key angles to follow:

PROTECTION PLAN

The Golden Knights allowed the fewest goals (124) in the league this season, giving Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner their share of the William M. Jennings Trophy. Fleury had the second-best save percentage (.928) among goalies with more than 25 games played, a sparkling season during which he moved into third place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.