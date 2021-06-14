Two vaccine clinics to be held during Steamboat Days

Steamboat Days will not just be a time to gather and participate in annual Winona traditions, but also a time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Winona County Public Health will be hosting two vaccination clinics during the celebration, both at Levee Park.

The clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Both clinics are open to anyone 12 years old or older, as both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses will be available to receive.

Registration links for the clinics can be found on Winona County’s website at co.winona.mn.us. For registration assistance or to ask questions, call 507-457-6375.

Winona County and Winona Health are both continuing to work on getting as many residents as possible vaccinated, with now about 57.8% of the county having received at least one dose as of Saturday.

As for fully vaccinated residents, 55.1% or 23,513 residents have received their full COVID-19 vaccination series.

About 90% of the county’s population 65 years old or older have received at least one dose, while 88% of the age group have received a full vaccine series.