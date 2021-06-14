 Skip to main content
Two vaccine clinics to be held during Steamboat Days
Steamboat Days will not just be a time to gather and participate in annual Winona traditions, but also a time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Winona County Public Health will be hosting two vaccination clinics during the celebration, both at Levee Park.

The clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Both clinics are open to anyone 12 years old or older, as both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses will be available to receive.

Registration links for the clinics can be found on Winona County’s website at co.winona.mn.us. For registration assistance or to ask questions, call 507-457-6375.

Winona County and Winona Health are both continuing to work on getting as many residents as possible vaccinated, with now about 57.8% of the county having received at least one dose as of Saturday.

As for fully vaccinated residents, 55.1% or 23,513 residents have received their full COVID-19 vaccination series.

About 90% of the county’s population 65 years old or older have received at least one dose, while 88% of the age group have received a full vaccine series.

For those between 50 and 64 years old, 66% in the county have received at least one dose and 63% have received a full series.

For residents between 18 and 49 years old, 44% have received at least one dose and 41% have received a full series.

For those 16 or 17 years old, 49% have received at least one dose and 44% have received the full series.

Of residents between 12 and 15 years old, 37% have received at least one dose and 26% have received the full series.

For daily updates about COVID-19 across the state, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

