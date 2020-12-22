Olmsted County judge finds Daley Farms was treated unfairly by BOA; LSP comments

One member Berger fixated on was Cherie Hales, who is also a member of the LSP organizing committee.

Berger notes from minutes obtained from LSP that Hales had been discussing the Daley Farms expansion project and the importance of establishing opposition against it.

“(If) there’s any confusion about Ms. Hales’s position, the minutes go on to specifically note that Cherie said it was ‘frustrating that these expansions meet the criteria, making it hard to vote them down, even when they are so clearly wrong’,” Berger read. “There can no legitimate dispute here that those are her words and that, from the get-go, Cherie Hales has indicated that she had a closed mind on the Daley Farms project, even at that time when she thought they would meet the criteria.”

An email was also read by Berger, which showed that Hales had engaged in a conversation with LSP factory farm organizer Barb Sogn-Frank, who was assigned to work on the organization’s opposition to the Daley Farms expansion.

Sent shortly before Daley Farms submitted its variance application in 2018, Hales recited the criteria for a variance from the county’s zoning ordinance.