Olmsted County judge finds Daley Farms was treated unfairly by BOA; LSP comments

Olmsted County Judge Kevin Mark agreed Monday that Daley Farms was not granted a fair and impartial hearing when the Winona County Board of Adjustment denied the family-owned and operated farm’s request to expand its feedlot.
This comes as a respite for the Daley’s, as the last three years have proven to be an uphill battle for them. A light was shown, however, just last month when numerous documents unsealed by Mark showed that members of the Board of Adjustment were actively involved in opposing the project and were seeking the denial of the Daley’s request.
The argument against the Daley Farms expansion was that it would be four times the animal unit cap permitted by the county, as well as that the sheer amount of the area’s groundwater water necessary to sustain the project—and the subsequent amount of manure and wastewater produced—would place Daley Farms on top of an “ecologically fragile geology that is already facing significant water pollution problems.”
Attorney Matthew Berger, representing the Daley’s, spoke at length regarding the reported bias coming from within the county and its ties to Land Stewardship Project, an environmental non-profit organization based in Lewiston that has expressed its disapproval of the expansion.
Berger described the bias issue as “extremely significant” and not a mere red herring or attempt to distract from the merits or integrity of the zoning process or the legitimacy of the court proceedings.
Going back to July 2017, Berger said the Daleys had submitted documents relating to its modernization project to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. More than a year later, the MPCA published its intent to issue Daley Farms a modified permit. After a public comment period, Daley Farms submitted its variance application to Winona County.
In January 2019, the MPCA announced it had reached a decision on its environmental review of the Daley Farms expansion, saying the proposed expansion did not pose significant environmental effects and a permit would be issued to Daley Farms. The MPCA’s decision was appealed on the issue of greenhouse gas emissions, but they again found the project to not pose significant environmental effects.
Despite this, a month later, the Board of Adjustment denied the Daley’s application.
Berger argued that while the BOA is not a judicial body, it operates as a quasi-judicial body that should include procedural due process and decide on matters fairly and impartially.
Fairness and impartiality were not displayed, Berger said, as it was noted that members of the BOA had proprietary interests that could dictate the way they voted.
About the three members of the BOA who had voted against the expansion, Berger said, “The deck was stacked and the decision was made long before Daley Farms got to the hearing on Feb. 21. This decision was made when the specific members, who had no positions, were appointed to the board and, as the documents shows, were appointed for this particular purpose: to oppose this particular project.”
One member Berger fixated on was Cherie Hales, who is also a member of the LSP organizing committee.
Berger notes from minutes obtained from LSP that Hales had been discussing the Daley Farms expansion project and the importance of establishing opposition against it.
“(If) there’s any confusion about Ms. Hales’s position, the minutes go on to specifically note that Cherie said it was ‘frustrating that these expansions meet the criteria, making it hard to vote them down, even when they are so clearly wrong’,” Berger read. “There can no legitimate dispute here that those are her words and that, from the get-go, Cherie Hales has indicated that she had a closed mind on the Daley Farms project, even at that time when she thought they would meet the criteria.”
An email was also read by Berger, which showed that Hales had engaged in a conversation with LSP factory farm organizer Barb Sogn-Frank, who was assigned to work on the organization’s opposition to the Daley Farms expansion.
Sent shortly before Daley Farms submitted its variance application in 2018, Hales recited the criteria for a variance from the county’s zoning ordinance.
“Immediately after reciting those criteria, Ms. Hales makes another statement: ‘It seems to me that it would be hard to argue that this application would meet these criteria’,” Berger read. “So in October 2018, a month before the variance application is filed, Cherie Hales is already stating her position—without seeing an application, without seeing any evidence other than the views of LSP that she participated in formulating—that she is opposed to the variance application—and she is already a member of the Board of Adjustment at this time.”
Perhaps most egregious, as Berger put it: Hales and LSP have been accused of manipulating the membership of the BOA to oppose the project.
The main issue Berger pointed out is that Hales had mentioned that BOA member Larry Greden—who has a grandson who is married to a member of the Daley family—had a conflict-of-interest and would have to recuse himself when the Daley application came before the board. Instead of attempting to remove Greden from the board, Bergen said, Hales wanted Greden to recuse himself so that he wouldn’t be replaced by another person who may support the project.
Berger notes that Greden and his grandson are separated by multiple generations and that Greden did not stand to financially benefit from the Daley project. Greden was also set to become chairman of the Board of Adjustment, but Bergen said Hales worked to subvert his appointment and get a member who was opposed to the project appointed in his place, which ultimately ended up being Marie Kovesci, an LSP designee.
Mark ultimately agreed that bias was clear within the Board of Adjustment, calling it “severely tainted,” and said that their decision cannot stand.
“Everyone agrees, this is a matter that came before a public body in a quasi-judicial manner ... meaning it’s supposed to act in the same way that judges act, without the rules of evidence and without the rules of procedure,” Mark said. “It requires due process, and due process requires that the decision maker is fair and impartial.”
Mark pointed out that Hales, as well as fellow BOA members Rachel Stoll and Kovesci, and their roles within LSP compromised their ability to be fair and impartial when deciding on the Daley Farms expansion.
“Here we have three members of the Land Stewardship Project who are on the Board of Adjustment and not by coincidence,” Mark said. “I think the record is clear that they got placed on the Board of Adjustment in the conscious manner, with forethought, to oppose a particular application variance that was going to come before them. This can’t be and it can’t work that way.”
LSP commented Tuesday morning, saying Mark’s comments will have a “chilling effect on civic engagement in Winona County and beyond.”
“LSP members and staff care deeply about the future of Winona County, and for decades we have worked hard to use any legal, ethical means available to protect the land and communities here,” LSP said in a release. “Communicating with members of the community about the threats posed by an unprecedented expansion of the type Daley Farms is proposing is just solid, grassroots organizing, plain and simple.”
It was mentioned that members of LSP are likely to be members in other civic bodies, as well, explaining why some members of the BOA are also active participants within the organization.
“That’s not bias — that’s called community involvement.” LSP said. “It’s the basis of what makes our local communities work. Daley Farms would have us believe that somehow this is wrong, not above-board, and that it destroys individual integrity.”
Ultimately, LSP describes the Daley’s lawsuit against the county as a “distraction” that is meant to deter people from questioning their sought-after practices.
“Given the resources being poured into this lawsuit by the Daleys, it’s clear that this issue goes beyond their operation’s expansion plans,” LSP said. “What LSP is fighting is corporate-backed industrial agriculture, which does not care about the future of Winona County’s land or its communities. We will not apologize for that.”
Both sides in the case have until Jan. 4, 2021, to submit supplemental information and what they believe should be the appropriate remedy of the court.