New Winona Family YMCA open after encountering COVID-related delays

As for the old Winona Family YMCA building at 207 Winona St., members were allowed in the building until New Year’s Eve. The following week, Sobeck said, the moving process began.

On her thoughts of the new building, Sobeck said, “This is such a blessing for Winona to have a healthy outlet with everything that is going on. This is an eight-year-old dream that is now a reality thanks to all of the people and all the donors and all the staff who have supported this over the last few years. It’s great timing and we’re really excited to be able to embrace new members and welcome back our old members.”

New members can save $75 when they join in January. Included in the new YMCA are a six-lane pool with a zero-depth entry lane, gymnasium, wellness center, racquetball/handball courts, indoor playground and small boulder wall, free child watch service for family memberships and programs for all ages. New members are eligible for a free fitness consultation.

Per state orders, masks are required at all times, except in the shower or pool; a distance of 9 feet must be maintained from others when exercising, and reservations are required during staffed hours

Reservations are not required during unstaffed hours if a member upgrades to 24/7 access.