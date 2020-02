MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Delaware at College of Charleston, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Radford at Hampton, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Northwestern, BTN, 7 p.m.; Temple at Wichita State, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Ohio State at Nebraska, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Colorado at California, PAC12, 8 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Santa Clara, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; Oregon State at Oregon, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; California (Irvine) at Cal Poly, ESPNU, 10 p.m.; Arizona State at UCLA, PAC12, 10 p.m.