Sunday
AUTO RACING NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla., FOX, 11 a.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Instacart 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FOX, 2:30 p.m.
BOWLING PBA: The WSOB XII Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, Tampa, Fla., FS1, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, Championship, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU, Championship, Dayton, Ohio, CBS, noon; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN, noon; American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show, CBS, 5 p.m.; NIT Selection Special, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Richmond, Va., ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Katy, Texas, CBS, 1 p.m.; Northeast Tournament: Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, Championship, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Championship, CBS, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St., ESPN2, 2 p.m..
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinals, Notre Dame, Ind., BTN, 11 a.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Minnesota, Quarterfinals, Notre Dame, Ind., BTN, 3 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinals, Notre Dame, Ind., BTN, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Michigan at Ohio St., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACCN, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
UCLA at Utah, PAC-12N, 1 p.m.; California at Washington, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL Arkansas at South Carolina, SECN, noon; Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Alabama at Auburn, SECN, 2 p.m.; Mississippi St. at Mississippi, SECN, 4 p.m.
CYCLING UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane, France, 104 miles (taped), NBCSN, 7 a.m.; UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 8, Nice, France, 69 miles (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
GOLF PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., NBC, noon; EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar (taped), GOLF, 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., MLBN, noon; Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland, Mesa, Ariz., MLBN, 3 p.m.; Spring Training: Kansas City vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale. Ariz., MLBN, 8 p.m.
NBA Utah at Golden State, NBATV, 3 p.m.; San Antonio at Philadelphia, NBATV, 5:30 p.m.; LA Clippers at New Orleans, ESPN, 8 p.m.
NHL Arizona at Minnesota, NHLN, 1 p.m.; Los Angeles at Colorado, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
RODEO PBR: The Built Ford Tough Invitational, Glendale, Ariz. (taped), CBSSN, 9 p.m.
RUGBY Premiership: Harlequins at Exeter (taped), NBCSN, 5 a.m.; Ireland at Scotland (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Monday).
SAILING America’s Cup: From Auckland, New Zealand (if necessary), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING FIS: World Freestyle Championships, Aspen, Colo. (taped), NBC, 11 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna, ESPN2, 6:25 a.m.; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.; Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, NBCSN, 2;10 p.m.
TENNIS Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Finals, Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas, FS1, 4 p.m.; Athletes Unlimited: Team Larson vs. Team Nwanebu, Dallas, FS2, 7 p.m.