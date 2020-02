NASCAR: The Pennzoil 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

PBA: U.S. Open, FOX, noon

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Penn State at Indiana, FS1, 11 a.m.; Rutgers at Wisconsin, BTN, noon; Wichita State at Cincinnati, ESPN, noon; St. John’s at Seton Hall, CBS, 1 p.m.; South Florida at Connecticut, CSBSN, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN, 2 p.m.; Maryland at Ohio Sate, CBS, 3 p.m.; New Mexico at Boise State, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, FS1, 3 p.m.; Arkansas at Florida, SEC, 3 p.m.; Miami at Notre Dame, ACC, 5 p.m.; Mississippi at Missouri, SEC, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Syracuse at Notre Dame, ACC, 11 a.m.; Vanderbilt at Tennessee, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACC, 1 p.m.; Florida State at Georgia Tech, ACC, 3 p.m.; Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Stanford at Arizona, PAC12, 1 p.m.; Washington at Arizona State, PAC12, 3 p.m.; Utah at UCLA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

GOLF: PGA The WGC-Mexico Championship, GOLF, noon and NBC, 1:30 p.m.; PGA The Puerto Rico Open, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.