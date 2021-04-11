 Skip to main content
Monday

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Duke at North Carolina, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Oregon St. at Oregon, PAC-12N, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF: The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif., GOLF, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Georgia at Kentucky, SECN, 6 p.m.

MLB: Boston at Minnesota, MLBN, 1 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLBN, 8:30 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.; Denver at Golden State, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.

NHL: Chicago at Columbus, NHLN, 6 p.m.

PWHPA HOCKEY: Minnesota (Team Adidas) vs. New Hampshire (Team Women’s Sports Foundation), St. Louis, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN, 11:55 a.m.; Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN, 2:10 p.m.

TENNIS: Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, noon; Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

