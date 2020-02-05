MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Towson at Delaware, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: North Carolina at Duke, ACC, 5 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.; Mississippi State at Tennessee, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Winthrop, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Florida State at Louisville, ACC, 7 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.; California at Colorado, PAC12, 7 p.m.; South Carolina at Arkansas, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; South California at Arizona, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Tulane at Houston, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Stanford at Utah, PAC12, 8 p.m.
GOLF: PGA The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, GOLF, 2 p.m.
NBA: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, TNT, 7 p.m.; Houston at LA Lakers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Detroit at Buffalo, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Vancouver at Minnesota, FSNO and FSWI, 7 p.m.; San Jose at Edmonton, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
