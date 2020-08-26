 Skip to main content
FRIDAY

AUTO RACING:

Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

ARCA Menards: Series East Racing (taped), NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday).

GOLF:

EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 6 a.m.

EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 9 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF, noon

PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped), GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL:

KT Wiz vs. LG Twins, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

SK Wyverns vs. NC Dinos, ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday).

MLB:

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSW, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, FS1, 7 p.m.

