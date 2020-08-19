You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire, ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Claire, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

GOLF LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.

EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF, 9 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo., GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF, 4:30 a.m. (Friday).

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL

NC at Kia, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.; KT at Hanwha, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Friday).

MLB

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto, MLBN, noon

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle, MLBN, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, FS1, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis, MLBN, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Eastern Conference First Round:

Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, noon

Western Conference First Round:

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference First Round:

Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 5 p.m.

2020 NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 8 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

RUGBY

NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta, FS2, 4:30 a.m.

NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith, FS1, 3 a.m. (Friday)

NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane, FS2, 5 a.m. (Friday).

WNBA

Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN, 9 p.m.

