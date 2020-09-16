 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona TV
0 comments
ON TV

Winona TV

  • 0

Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne, FS2, 4 a.m.; AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda, FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday).

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 6:30 p.m.; ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 8:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Virginia at Duke, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, ACCN, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: The Citadel at Virginia Tech, ACCN, 3 p.m.

CYCLING: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y., GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore., GOLF, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y., NBC, 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 11:30 a.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: Lotte at LG, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.; Lotte at LG, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Friday).

MLB: Boston at Miami, MLBN, noon; Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, FSN, 1 p.m.; Arizona at LA Angels, MLBN, 3 p.m.; NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLBN, 6 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN, 9 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL: Cincinnati at Cleveland, NFLN, 7:20 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS: Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, FS2, 4:50 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy, NBCSN, noon

TENNIS: Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Friday).

WNBA: WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2, 6 p.m.; WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2, 8 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News