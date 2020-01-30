MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Harvard at Pennsylvania, ESPNU, 4 p.m.: Akron at Kent State, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.; Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Bowling Green at Buffalo, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Northern Kentucky at UW-Green Bay, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Southern California at Arizona State, PAC12, noon; Baylor at Texas, FS1, 6 p.m.; Seton Hall at Georgetown, FS2, 6 p.m.; UCLA at Arizona, PAC12, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Arkansas at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.; Alabama at Louisiana State, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at UCLA, PAC12, 9 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Notre Dame at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.; Western Michigan at Nebraska (Omaha), CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING: Duke at North Carolina, ACC, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.
GOLF: PGA The Waste Management Phoenix Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.
NBA: Dallas at Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Denver at Milwaukee, FSWI, 8 p.m.; Portland at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S BUNDESLIGA SOCCER: Schalke at Hertha Berlin, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.